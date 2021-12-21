BOSTON — COVID-19 continues to spread in Massachusetts as many families prepare to gather indoors for the holiday season, with new cases now being reported at rates similar to this time last year.
The Department of Public Health on Monday reported a total of 13,717 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases across Friday, Saturday and Sunday, a more than 23% increase over the three-day total reported one week earlier.
As of Saturday, the seven-day average daily new caseload in Massachusetts was 4,553, more than the 4,304 on Dec. 18, 2020.
DPH reported 1,513 patients in the hospital for COVID-19 on Monday, nearly three times as many as on Nov. 1. Of those, 347 are in intensive care and 203 are intubated, according to DPH.
The total number of hospitalizations remains lower than the 1,991 reported on Dec. 20, 2020, likely a sign of the vaccine's impact in preventing severe illness.
DPH also reported another 28 confirmed deaths from COVID-19 and eight deaths involving individuals with likely cases, pushing the cumulative toll in Massachusetts since the pandemic began to 19,865.
With Boston Public Health Commission Executive Director Dr. Bisola Ojikutu warning that the city's hospital resources are "stretched thin," Bosotn Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday announced a new policy that will require patrons and staff at indoor spaces such as restaurants and entertainment venues to show proof of their vaccination status starting next month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.