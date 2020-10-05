COVID-19 case confirmed at East Gloucester Elementary School

East Gloucester Elementary School has confirmed a positive case of the novel coronavirus.
A notice of the positive case was sent to all families from East Gloucester Principal Amy Pasquarello on Monday afternoon, noting that the person — who remains unidentified at the time of publication — was a part of the East Gloucester School community.
Pasquarello and Superintendent Ben Lummis were unable to return the Times' calls for follow-up in time for publication Monday at 4 p.m.
“Our first responsibility is to keep our students and staff safe so we are making sure families and staff hear directly from the principal and superintendent,” Pasquarello wrote. “We have been planning for this scenario during our reopening planning process.”
East Gloucester Elementary School, along with all other elementary schools in the district, meet in-person with an hour of remote learning scheduled in the afternoon.
Since finding out that a person within the school tested positive, school administrators have facilitated the sanitization of the necessary areas in the school building, informing any families whose students were at risk of exposure or in close contact with the person who tested positive, and supporting the affected person as he or she navigates quarantine.
Parents of students or any staff who were in close contact with the individual, defined as being within six feet of the person for at least 15 minutes, were contacted privately and it is being recommended that all parents monitor their children for symptoms.
The most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, fatigue and dry cough. Some patients have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea. These symptoms are usually mild and begin gradually. Some people become infected but don’t develop any symptoms.
Parents are also advised to contact the school’s nurse, Terry Rhoads, at trhoads@gloucesterschools.com or 978-281-9830 if their child does not feel well.
This story may be updated at gloucestertimes.com
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.