The number of positive COVID-19 cases in Gloucester jumped from 24 to 32 in one day, and the city is offering free COVID-19 testing to any Gloucester resident.
The city is partnering with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health to offer free COVID-19 testing to all residents at Stage Fort Park from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Thursday, Oct. 15, and Friday, Oct. 16.
Translators for multiple languages will be onsite.
As of Tuesday morning, the status of cases in Gloucester is 379 overall with 331 confirmed and 48 probable; 321 patients recovered; 26 COVID-19 related deaths; and 32 active cases.
Those seeking a free test are instructed to drive to Stage Fort by entering Hough Avenue from the Stacy Boulevard side adjacent to the tennis courts and exit by the Cupboard Restaurant and onto Western Avenue. Romeo Theken detailed that Hough Avenue will temporarily be one way for the duration of the two testing clinics.
If residents do utilize this free service, they will not be required to provide any official form of identification or insurance information. They will, however, be asked for their name, date of birth, address, telephone number and email address in order to be contacted with the test results.
"Please get tested and help us stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said.
This story will be updated in Wednesday's print edition of the Gloucester Daily Times and online at gloucestertimes.com
