The novel coronavirus has claimed its first Glouocester resident, according to city officials.
Besides the deceased, there have been 45 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the city of Gloucester; four are hospitalized, 31 are in isolation and 15 have recovered, the officials said in a prepared statement.
“This pandemic is on the rise in our community and we are deeply saddened that this terrible virus has taken a life in our community and a Gloucester resident has died as a result of COVID-19 (a dedicated family member, friend, and neighbor)," Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken said. "This loss is deeply felt by our city. Now more than ever, each of us must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus.”
The Gloucester Health Department is actively working towards identifying and monitoring those individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as anyone with whom they have recently come into contact.
According to the Centers of Disease Control, symptoms of the virus appear within 2 to 14 days of exposure. The state Department of Public Health reports that symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, shortness of breath and pneumonia in severe cases.
If you display symptoms or suspect that you may have come into contact with a person who may be infected, please contact your primary care provider immediately.
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com an d in Wednesday's print edition.
