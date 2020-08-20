Another 262 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed by the state Department of Public Health on Thursday as hospitalizations inched up but the state's seven-day average positive test rate declined to its lowest point yet.
In addition to the 262 new cases, DPH also announced the recent COVID-19 deaths of 12 people.
Since the virus was first confirmed in Massachusetts on Feb. 1, at least 115,310 people have become infected. Since the first COVID-19 death was reported March 20, at least 8,657 people have died, or 8,888 accounting for people who died with probable cases of COVID-19.
The 262 new cases confirmed Thursday came from 21,831 tests, meaning 1.2% of all tests came back positive. The seven-day average of the positive test rate dipped back to its all-time low of 1.3% as of Thursday, DPH said.
Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized with the virus rose by 14 to 379 as of midday Thursday.
— Colin A. Young, State House News Service
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 280 confirmed cases, fewer than five active, on Wednesday, when 6,345 residents had been tested. At least 26 residents had died from COVID-19 and 290 had recovered as of last Friday, according to city officials.
Rockport: 86 on Wednesday, up one from Monday, and 1,475 residents tested. Forty-four confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 84 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered by Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 24 on Wednesday, no charge from a week prior, and 694 tested.
Manchester: 21 on Wednesday, same as previous week, and 988 tested.
Local hospitals: At Beverly Hospital, there were seven suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus Thursday, three more than Wednesday, and no patients in the Intensive Care Unit, one less than Wednesday. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.