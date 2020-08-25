Massachusetts reported 12 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and nearly 350 newly confirmed cases on Tuesday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to about 8,730 and its confirmed caseload to more than 116,700.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests was about 1.1%. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 320 people reported hospitalized Tuesday because of COVID-19, while more than 60 were in intensive care units.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at long-term care homes rose to 5,735 or about 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
Here are the latest numbers of confirmed coronavirus cases on Cape Ann:
Gloucester: 280 confirmed cases, fewer than five active, last Wednesday, when 6,345 residents had been tested. At least 26 residents have died from COVID-19 and 290 have recovered.
Rockport: 86, less than five active, on Monday, the same as last Wednesday, when 1,475 residents had been tested. Forty-four of the confirmed cases are among residents of long-term care and congregate living facilities as of Monday. Sixty-seven residents among the 86 who contracted the coronavirus had recovered as of Monday. At least 14 residents have died of the virus.
Essex: 24 last Wednesday, no charge from a week prior, and 694 tested.
Manchester: 21 last Wednesday, same as previous week, and 988 tested.
Local hospitals: At Beverly Hospital, there were 11 suspected and confirmed cases of coronavirus Monday at 5 p.m., three more than Sunday, and no patients in the Intensive Care Unit. There were no cases at Addison Gilbert Hospital.
