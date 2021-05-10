ESSEX — Appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccination are open in Essex on Wednesday.
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic is open to anyone 16 and older. It will be held May 12 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St.
This clinic will administer the Pfizer vaccine. Second doses will be due 21 days from the first shot.
Attendees are to wear a T-shirt so the upper arm is easily accessible, and to bring a photo ID and insurance card.
Registration is required at https://hipaa.jotform.com/211254887590160.
