ESSEX — Appointments to receive a COVID-19 vaccination are open in Essex on Wednesday.

The COVID-19 vaccine clinic is open to anyone 16 and older. It will be held May 12 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. at Essex Elementary School, 12 Story St.

This clinic will administer the Pfizer vaccine. Second doses will be due 21 days from the first shot.

Attendees are to wear a T-shirt so the upper arm is easily accessible, and to bring a photo ID and insurance card.

Registration is required at https://hipaa.jotform.com/211254887590160.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you