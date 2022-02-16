BOSTON — Parents of children under 5 will have to wait a little longer to get them vaccinated against COVID-19, following an unexpected delay in federal approval.
Pfizer and BioNTech have announced that they are delaying a request for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize their COVID-19 vaccine for younger kids until April. The companies cited the need for more data on the effectiveness a three-shot, lower-dose regimen for children 6 months to 4 years old.
“Given that the study is advancing at a rapid pace, the companies will wait for the three-dose data as Pfizer and BioNTech continue to believe it may provide a higher level of protection in this age group,” Pfizer said in a statement.
The FDA, which was expected to take up Pfizer’s request Tuesday, granted the request to delay the process. Dr. Peter Marks, chief of the FDA’s vaccine safety division, said the sudden decision to delay authorization should “reassure” parents that the agency will make sure the vaccine is safe and effective for young children.
“We take our responsibility for reviewing these vaccines very seriously because we’re parents, as well,” Marks told reporters in a Friday conference call.
But the delay is likely to frustrate parents and caregivers who’ve been waiting to get their kids vaccinated. Children 5 and under are the only age group that hasn’t been cleared to receive the COVID-19 vaccines. Kids ages 5 to 11 were the most recent, after receiving FDA authorization in November to get vaccinated.
While young children have been spared the worst health impacts from COVID-19, public health officials say they can still get infected and spread the disease. They are also vulnerable to pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome, a post-infection complication of COVID-19 that can involve serious symptoms.
“Younger kids are at a very low risk for severe infections and hospitalizations, but they can still become infected and shed a lot of virus,” said Dr. David Hamer, an infectious disease expert and professor at Boston University’s School of Public Health and Public Medicine. “So to have full vaccine coverage, we really need to reach this age group.”
The FDA said the findings of clinical trials found the kid-size vaccine cleared for 5- to 11-year-olds is nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic COVID-19.
Pfizer said it began studying the third shot after clinical research showed the first two doses didn’t produce an adequate immune response in children 2 to 4 years old.
Hamer says it’s not clear why a third dose might be required, but noted that younger children’s immune systems aren’t fully developed.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced over the weekend plans to roll out 10 million doses in several phases as soon as the FDA authorizes pediatric doses for children 6 months to 4 years old. Massachusetts and other states were expected to begin pre-ordering the doses as early as this week.
Overall, the state’s public health metrics have improved as the winter surge fueled by the highly contagious omicron variant begins to recede.
The latest data from the state Department of Public Health shows new COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations have plummeted in recent weeks.
Despite the improving conditions, the agency noted that of the new virus cases reported in the past two weeks at least 4,496 involved children under 5 years old.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.