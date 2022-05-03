With the summer tourism season fast approaching, Gloucester has moved the Curative COVID-19 PCR testing trailer from Stage Fort Park on Hough Avenue to the parking lot at O’Maley Innovation Middle School, 32 Cherry St.
The city is doing so as cases continue to fluctuate and virus levels in the city’s sewage have been up and down in recent weeks.
The schools have also seen an increase in cases in recent weeks, according to a presentation at last week’s School Committee meeting.
The Board of Health reported Thursday there were 34 new cases, 28 active cases and two people hospitalized between April 25 and 27. The city also reported the death of a Gloucester resident due to COVID-92, bringing that number to 82 since the pandemic began, a figure which has been adjusted after a database correction.
In the prior reporting period of April 14 to 22, the city reported 44 new cases, 18 active cases, and no one hospitalized and no newly deceased.
From April 11 to 13, the city reported 28 new cases, 17 active cases and no hospitalizations or deaths.
The city’s 14-day percent positivity rate from April 3 to 16 was 6.93%, up from 5.08% previously, the Health Department said.
About 85% of eligible Gloucester residents are fully vaccinated and 56% who are eligible have received a booster shot, compared with the state average of 81% who are fully vaccinated and 52% who have received a booster dose, the Health Department said.
The latest report from Biobot Analytics shows the effective virus concentration of the coronavirus in the city’s wastewater at 1.15 million copies per liter of sewage on April 27, and while that’s far below the mid-winter peak, it’s up from just over 484,000 copies on April 20. The city had recorded 884,000 copies on April 6.
“Unfortunately, it matches the upward trend we are seeing in local reported cases and the need for the continued taking of personal precautions, such as wearing a face covering, when indoors in public spaces and with people of unknown vaccination status,” said Health Director Max Schenk in an email. He noted the additional two hospitalizations and “sadly, one death of a resident of Gloucester.”
“Although the hospitalization numbers remain low, together, this latest information highlights the importance of being fully vaccinated and up-to-date on boosters, when eligible,” Schenk said.
Gloucester Public Schools have seen an uptick in cases, Superintendent Ben Lummis told the School Committee on April 27 during a Zoom meeting, “so you see this sort of rollercoaster here we are having in terms of identified cases.”
The schools reported 35 active cases on April 27, up from 14 on April 13. The schools had chalked up 31 cases on March 23.
In this latest report, Gloucester High saw the most cases, with 10, followed by O’Maley, with 9, and West Parish Elementary with 5. There were no cases last week at Plum Cove.
“I think we are going to see these ups and downs,” Lummis told the School Committee. He said discussion with school nurses and principals is there has been no identifiable pattern among the cases. The district has seen 1,329 COVID-19 cases this year, which breaks down to 1,108 students and 221 staff. The district said nine cases were identified through 1,743 at-home tests distributed to families and staff. The district said 1,009 students and staff participated in pool tests of students and staff, but those results were not available last week.
Schenk said the department was grateful to Principal Lynne Beattie for her support of the testing site at O’Maley.
He said the site should not cause any concern as it is located in the school’s parking lot and “is a good distance away and scheduled so as to not interrupt their schedule of student drop-offs and pickups.”
Curative’s testing hours at O’Maley will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with a break for school traffic from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The site will also be open 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. Visit www.curative.com or click this link https://curative.com/sites/34046 to schedule an appointment.