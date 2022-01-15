After a steep rise in new COVID-19 cases in December, cases in Gloucester have started to taper off, though cases are still above where they were one month ago.
The city saw 143 new cases from Jan. 10 to 12, according to the Gloucester Health Department. During the previous three-day reporting period, the city recorded 248 cases.
The number of active cases remained steady at 172. Previously, the city saw 164 active cases.
There was no one currently hospitalized or newly deceased. Previously, there were two residents hospitalized and four had died.
One month ago, from Dec. 9 to 12, the city saw 70 new cases, 115 active cases, 10 hospitalizations and no new deaths, according to information from the Health Department.
This past Monday, on Jan. 10, the Board of Health’s emergency mask mandate for indoor public spaces went into effect. Masks are required in public indoors regardless of vaccination status, but the order has exemptions, including for restaurant patrons and kitchen staff, but not for public-facing staff such as wait-staff and those at the front of the house. Children under 10 and those who have trouble breathing are not required to wear face coverings in public indoors, though this order does not apply to the public schools' masking rules.
The Health Department reported the city’s 14-day positivity rate, from Dec. 26 to Jan. 8, was nearly 21%.
In Gloucester, about 82% of those who are eligible to be are vaccinated, compared to 84% statewide, and about 40% of city residents have received a booster dose.
In Rockport as of Jan. 10, there were 137 actives cases, up from 103 on Jan. 3, for a total of 655 cases since the pandemic began. While 26 residents' deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, 492 have recovered, town officials posted on rockportma.gov.
In Manchester, there were five active cases on Thursday, down from 13 on Jan. 6, and 487 cases to date, up from 459 on Jan. 6. Of those eligible to be vaccinated, 83% of resident including children 5 and older are fully vaccinated, while 65% of those 16 and older have received booster shots, according to the Town Hall newsletter, The Tide.
In Essex, there have been 37 cases since the beginning of the year, as of Thursday at 5 a.m., 325 cases in 2021, and 450 cases since the pandemic's beginning, according to the town health department.
The Gloucester Board of Health has also announced a Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 1 to 6 p.m., in the Gloucester High School Field House, 32 Leslie O. Johnson Road. First and second doses are available for children ages 5 to 17, and booster shots are available for children ages 12 to 17. Walk-ins are welcome. If you have any questions, you may call Rachel Belisle-Toler at the Gloucester Health Department, 978-325-5267.
For those looking to get tested, the Curative site at State Fort Park on Hough Avenue will be closed due to cold forecast on Saturday, Jan. 15, but it will reopen Monday, Jan. 17 on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. The site had been scheduled to be closed on the holiday. The site, which offers free PCR testing by appointment only, is open Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Go to curative.com/sites/34046 to register. No walk-ins will be accepted.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.