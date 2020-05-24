In the turmoil of the earliest weeks of the pandemic, Gloucester’s Sharron Cohen found a novel undertaking on the website of a renowned West Coast art museum .
“I ran across the Getty Museum challenge on the internet during that stretch of April days that were especially dark, cold, gloomy and anxious,” she said.
The Los Angeles museum shared a challenge for people to replicate works in the Getty Museum collection using things found around the house.
Cohen immediately thought of the “Venus of Willendorf,” which she has loved since she first saw it in a college art history course, but it was not part of the Getty collection.
“So, I didn’t bother sending my version of it to them. I just amused myself by replicating whatever artwork took my fancy. I posted the photos on Facebook,” she said. “I don’t have a large Facebook friend list, and even making the posts public and shared by a few people hasn’t made me an internet influencer. But people have reacted warmly. A few people have sent me photos they have done themselves.”
One of those people was her son, Nathan Cohen, a well-known Cape Ann music teacher and musician. He did a photographic replication of Raphael’s “Angels,” featuring her grandchildren, “which, of course, is really, really, my favorite,” she said.
Her intent was never to make the photos for other people, but as a way “to kick a slumbering part of my brain awake.”
“I especially liked creating ‘Vitruvian Man’ for the sheer mischief of posting it. Despite the strategically placed title of the work and the sepia hue that antiqued the replication, I knew the reaction I would get when I posted a nude photo of my husband on Facebook,” Cohen said. “David, who has been a remarkably good sport about doffing and donning whatever is necessary, also posed nude for my most frustrating failure — the ‘Shroud of Turin.’ Despite Photoshopping, I just can’t get that one right.”
Cohen’s most important job now is being a grandparent, and she knows she is fortunate that her son lives a few houses away. Past jobs include work as a library aide at Beeman Elementary School and librarian/driver of Sawyer Free Library’s bookmobile. She also has done photographic work for Rockport Music’s education outreach program and for the Thacher Island Association’s newsletter.
She talked about the challenges everyone is facing in this pandemic and likened it to the Hollywood film “Groundhog Day.”
“Remember how Bill Murray’s character went through an evolution in his response to the never-changing nature of his days? Some days he just cut short before they began. Then he found ways to achieve something and learn new skills, and finally set his mind on a larger goal. The movie is a brilliant take on the possibility of changing oneself despite being caught in a situation that never changes,” she said.
Cohen said she too was feeling like Bill Murray in his “drop-the-radio-in-the-tub phase” when she took her first art replication photo.
“I was moping around, and I watched television without registering what I was watching,” she said. “Planning and executing the photos gave me something — anything — to do that involved some way to use more than six sputtering brain cells. ... This has been a difficult and anxious time.”
Just stocking up and food preparation can take up a day’s worth of energy, and she noted with a chuckle that she has failed twice at keeping sourdough starter alive.
“We’ve managed to use teleconferencing for most of the medical appointments we haven’t outright canceled, but I think about my safety every time I come down our narrow steps or slice a carrot,” she said. “I long for the good old days when I could be more carefree and casual. And with summer coming and the virus not going away, decisions now have to be made that involve canceling anticipated pleasures. After a dozen years of being a keeper on Thacher and Straitsmouth islands, I am opting out for the season.”
On Cohen’s more optimistic days, she accepts that this period can be a chance to grow and change and learn new things.
“But change is exhausting, and it is not fun, no matter what the final results might be — which is why frivolity matters,” she said. “Why putting teddy bears in windows matters. Why musicians playing in the middle of vegetable gardens matter. Why doing the art replications mattered to me. Just to be silly for a while … What a relief, what a chance to breathe.”
Gail McCarthy can be reached at 978-675-2706, or at gmccarthy@gloucestertimes.com.
