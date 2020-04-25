BOSTON — Nearly 47,000 businesses in Massachusetts have received $10.3 billion in loans issued by the Small Business Administration through April 22, according to a Trump administration breakdown of COVID-19 aid that has flowed into Massachusetts.
The detailed summary from the White House came on the same day President Donald Trump signed a new $484 billion relief package to replenish a popular small business lending program and provide direct aid to hospitals.
A White House spokesperson said that through the CARES Act Massachusetts medical providers have already received $841.4 million from the Provider Relief Fund, and $34.1 million went to 38 heath centers, which Gov. Charlie Baker has begun to lean on to support the state's COVID-19 testing efforts.
The state Department of Public Health also received $505,000 to support rural hospitals and promote telehealth in rural communities.
The White House also said that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has sent 400 ventilators, 246,876 N-95 masks, 587,120 surgical masks, 97,965 medical gowns, 3,766 coveralls, 119,557 face shields, and 534,408 gloves from the Strategic National Stockpile to Massachusetts.
Of the total $2.6 billion the state and local governments expect to received from the last round of federal stimulus funding, the Treasury has already allocated $1.6 billion, the spokesperson said.
Massachusetts officially passed the 50,000 mark in confirmed cases Friday afternoon, pushed upward by a 4,946 new cases since Thursday. Public health officials stressed that the data now reflect a previous reporting error by national laboratory Quest and that Friday's numbers include a backlog of almost 10,000 tests dating back to April 13.
Meanwhile, 196 new fatalities reported Friday brought the cumulative death toll to 2,556.
