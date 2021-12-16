The Gloucester Health Department is collaborating with the state Department of Public Health…

By the numbers

Here are the latest numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Cape Ann, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and municipal officials:

Gloucester: 85 new cases between Dec. 6 and 8, and 173 active cases with 8 people hospitalized and 2 deaths. Since the pandemic began through Dec. 9, Gloucester has seen 2,849 confirmed cases and at least 42 residents have died of COVID-19 complications.

Rockport: 90 active cases on Dec. 13, up from 78 on Dec. 6 and 30 on Nov. 22, before Thanksgiving. Of the 90 cases, 22 are children younger than 12. Since the pandemic began through Dec. 13, Rockport has seen 480 confirmed cases, 350 people recover and 24 residents die of COVID-19 complications. Rockport individuals with at least one dose per capita stands at more than 95%.

Essex: 27 active cases between Nov. 21 and Dec. 4. Since the pandemic began through Dec. 15, Essex has seen 330 confirmed cases, 242 of them this year.

Manchester: 12 active cases on Dec. 9. Since the pandemic began through Dec. 9, Manchester has seen 333 confirmed cases.