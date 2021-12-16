While health officials are concerned about a steep rise in COVID-19 cases this winter, the Gloucester Board of Health voted 3-2 on Tuesday night against requiring face coverings in all indoor public spaces.
The city has mandated masks for municipal buildings since after Labor Day, joining the schools which also have a mask mandate, said Mayor Sefatia Romeo Theken.
Tuesday night’s meeting was held to discuss the recent surge of cases in Gloucester. Health Director Max Schenk said Wednesday the city is seeing approximately 30-odd new cases a day.
“We need to have all the information as far as numbers where we are,” Romeo Theken said. She urged residents not to let their guard down. “Be your own parent.”
At Tuesday’s meeting, Health Board Vice Chair Claudia Schweitzer called for the public indoor face covering mandate with a review of the measure on Jan. 21, which was seconded by hairman Joe Rosa, according to Schenk. While Rosa and Schweitzer voted yes, members Dr. Don Ganim, Fred Cowan and Dr. Eric Kaplan voted no.
“I feel if you care about the community you would want to wear a mask,” said Schweitzer on Wednesday. She said she was surprised that the majority of the board did not go along with her motion, calling it “democracy at work.” She said there was concern from other board members about personal freedom and not having mandates. “I’m really worried about COVID, and we know for a fact that masks work to stop the spread.”
Schweitzer said she wears a mask indoors wherever she goes.
“I feel like it’s time to sound the alarm,” she said.
Romeo Theken said Wednesday she found the proposal confusing as to how it might apply to function halls, many of which double as restaurants in which people remove their masks to eat, but did not tell Board of Health members how to vote.
Schenk said in an email that the board recommended “everyone follow the CDC’s guidelines for gatherings and masking while indoors, as well as increased public awareness as to the case statistics in our community.”
Rosa said the board had a good discussion about getting more information out to the public and other policy makers in the city.
According to the city’s website, there were 85 new cases from Dec. 6 to 8. During the same period, the city saw 173 active cases with eight people hospitalized and two deaths.
By way of comparison, there were 115 active cases and five people were in the hospital at the same time last year.
According to figures to be published online Thursday, from Dec. 13 to 15 there were 81 new cases, 144 active cases, four people hospitalized and one person who had died during this time. The figures are for a portion of Wednesday.
Schenk said Gloucester has seen a huge increase in active cases as have other communities.
In the summer, the city was seeing about 10 to 15 cases a day, Schenk said. In the fall, it jumped to about 25 cases a day with minor spikes. After Thanksgiving, the numbers spiked.
“It’s definitely a reason to stop and say it’s time to do things,” Schenk said.
According to the state Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, Gloucester’s 14-day positivity rate from Nov. 21 to Dec. 4 (reported on Dec. 9) was 9.91%.
By way of comparison, during the same time period, Essex’s was 7.59%, Salem’s was 5.3%, Peabody’s was 6.48%, Newburyport’s was 4.96% and Ipswich’s was 5.24%
Some of the higher 14-day percent positivity rates were recorded among smaller communities in the area such as Georgetown at 10.56%, Groveland at 10.27% and Rockport at 9.28%.
Rockport, where masks are required in municipal buildings and 95% of residents have had at least one dose of the vaccine, the weekly total was 90 active cases as of Dec. 13, according to the town’s website. It’s the highest weekly total so far this year, according to the town’s weekly COVID-19 case counts.
For those families looking to have their children ages 5 to 11 vaccinated, the Health Department, in collaboration with the state Department of Public Health, is offering a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Saturday, Dec. 18, from 9 am. to 1 p.m. at the Gloucester High Field House, 32 Leslie O Johnson Road.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.
