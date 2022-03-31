Cases of COVID-19 creeped up from the week before, according to the latest figures from the Gloucester Health Department, but the good news is there were no reports of residents currently hospitalized or newly deceased.
The Health Department said Wednesday there were 24 new cases from March 28 to 30, a 20% increase from March 17 to 20 when there were 20 new cases.
The department reported 18 active cases in the latest reporting period, up from 12 during last week’s reporting period. It previously reported seven new cases and seven active cases from Feb. 28 to March 2.
There have been 5,486 cases in the seaport, and 191 total hospitalizations. A database correction means there has been 84 COVID deaths to date. The four additional deaths to Gloucester’s total are not from those who died within the past 30 days.
The Health Department also reported that as of mid-March, 84% of Gloucester residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 55% who are eligible have received a booster shot. Gloucester is above the statewide vaccination rate of 80% of Bay State residents who are fully vaccinated and 48% who have received a booster.
