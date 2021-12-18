Some seniors playing bingo at Gloucester's Rose Baker Senior Center on Friday afternoon got a little something extra to keep them safe this holiday season, but it was not because they yelled "Bingo!"
Seniors at the game were offered free at-home COVID-19 test kits. The center received the kits from the Health Department as part of the city's allocation of 2.1 million tests that the Baker-Polito administration had purchased and were distributing statewide for those in need.
The distribution of free rapid antigen tests by the state comes as cases continue to mount during the holiday season with a highly infectious omicron variant looming.
Gloucester saw 81 new cases between Dec. 13 and 15, with 144 active cases, four people hospitalized and one death.
The city's 14-day percent positivity rate stood at 9.91%, among the highest in the region. The city's case numbers are down slightly from the week before, from Dec. 6 to 8, when there were 85 new cases, 173 active cases, eight people hospitalized and two deaths. About 80% of Gloucester's population that is eligible to be vaccinated are fully vaccinated. A new alert banner at the top of the city's website, gloucester-ma.gov, now carries COVID-19 numbers published by the Health Department every Thursday.
The senior center received 450 test kits from city health officials this week, according to Health Director Max Schenk.
Elder Services Director Elise Sinagra told the bingo game's attendees Friday that each test kit contains two tests, one that could be used by those receiving the kits, and one for a loved one they plan on visiting over the holidays.
"It's just another extra thing to provide another layer of safety," Sinagra told the room before most bingo players lined up to get one.
One test-kit recipient was Judy Magee, 79, who missed the senior center's holiday party the day before, when test kits were also distributed.
"It was very good to know we had this opportunity," Magee said. "It's nice to know if we don't feel good, we have the test. It's a good thing."
Sinagra said the juxtaposition of Thursday's holiday party and the serious nature of the test kits "felt a little odd," but she said folks were happy to get them.
"It was very well received," Sinagra said. "They were excited about it."
This week, the state delivered the iHealth Labs rapid antigen test kits to 102 Bay State cities and towns with the highest estimated percentage of families living below the poverty level, based on Census Bureau data. Rockport and Gloucester were among the Cape Ann communities to receive them.
After being notified Monday, the city got the tests on Wednesday, and they were distributed by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency in collaboration with the Massachusetts National Guard.
Gloucester received 52 boxes, with each box containing 90 kits, for a total shipment of 4,680 kits or 9,360 tests. While each kit contains two tests, health officials are not allowed to split them up to distribute them, Schenk said.
Schenk said the goal is to have the kits be allocated as equitably and as quickly as possible during the holiday season at locations that are accessible to individuals and families who are determined to be in high need.
As of Friday, the city had allocated almost half of its test kits, 24 boxes. One box went to The Grace Center, five to the senior center, two to Action Inc., one to the Cape Ann Veterans Center, four to the Gloucester Housing Authority, two to Wellspring House, three to Day by Day Adult Day Care, five to The Open Door food pantry, and one to the Health Department.
"Although the intent is to provide all kits prior to the holidays," Schenk said in an email, "given the emergence of the omicron variant and its likelihood of increasing infection rates exponentially over the coming weeks, we are considering holding some cases back for distribution in January in anticipation of another post-holiday surge."
Gloucester senior Josie Pallazola, who attended Friday's bingo game, was grateful to receive a kit.
"I think this is wonderful," she said. "I really do. I couldn't be more happier. Having this through the senior center, it gives people something to do to get out of the house," she said of bingo, then referring to the kits, "As far as this, this is great, and if more people would do this, we could save more lives."
