Gloucester High School's seniors will have to wait one more day to receive their diplomas as graduation has been postponed due to inclement weather that rolled in Sunday afternoon.
As large storm clouds loomed over the brick building and rain began to fall around 5 p.m. on Sunday, school administratorsdecided to reschedule graduation for Monday, Aug. 3 at 7:30 p.m.
Graduates, pre-registered guests, staff members and invited dignitary are required to wear face coverings before, during and after the ceremony.
In an email to the Times, Gloucester High School Principal James Cook explained that "any person who refuses to wear a face covering or mask without a valid justification (e.g. a medical or other disabling condition) will be denied entry."
There will also be no communal gathering or reception either before or after the graduation and no hugging or handshaking should occur, Cook said.
