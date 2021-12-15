The Gloucester Health Department is collaborating with the state Department of Public Health to offer a pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Saturday.
The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 18 at Gloucester High School Field House, 32 Leslie O Johnson Road. It will provide first and second doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to up to 150 children ages 5 to 11 who have a signed parental/guardian consent form and are accompanied by a parent or guardian.
The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine has been authorized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration for those ages 5 and older. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is a two-dose regimen, with three weeks between first and second doses. To learn more about the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, please click visit https://bit.ly/3ysucK6.
Vaccines are free. Insurance is not required. Attendees will be required to wear masks and maintain physical distance, in accordance with current Massachusetts guidelines regarding clinics.
Walk-ins will be accepted at this clinic, but advanced registration is recommended. To register, visit https://calendly.com/pelmedscovid/gloucester-clinic?month=2021-12
Anyone age 12 or older wishing to get vaccinated should use the Commonwealth's Vaxfinder website, vaxfinder.mass.gov, to schedule an appointment. The clinic on Saturday will be unable to offer the vaccine to individuals 12 and older because the dosage administered to that age group differs from dosage for children ages 5 to 11.
"The emergence of the omicron variant is deeply concerning and I encourage everyone to consider a COVID-19 vaccine to protect themselves, their families and their community," said Mayor Romeo Theken in a prepared statement. "We encourage anyone with doubts about vaccines to contact a trusted medical provider. Every community member and student who protects themselves with a vaccine also helps to protect our entire community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.