Get ready to mask up once again.
Gloucester’s Board of Health voted Thursday to require that anyone — staff and members of the public — who enters or works in a city-owned and -operated facility wear a mask or face covering. According to the announcement, the face covering should be a minimum of two layers and must be worn over the individual’s nose and mouth.
The order will go into effect Tuesday, Sept. 7, at 12:01 a.m. and will remain in effect until further notice.
The mask mandate goes into effect “due to the severity and spread of the COVID-19 delta variant, and recommendations for indoor masking from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in order to help protect the health and safety of City of Gloucester and the public,” the release read.
The number of active cases in Gloucester since Sept. 1 has risen to 21, with no current hospitalization.
The percent positivity rate is 2.75%, Interim Director of the Health Department Max Schenk said.
All employees must wear a face covering indoors when interacting with the public and when they are within 6 feet of a co-worker in common areas, enclosed work spaces, or vehicles.
The order states that the only exception to this requirement are those younger than 2 years old or those who have a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a face covering.
In addition, the Board of Health is recommending everyone to get vaccinated and that both vaccinated and unvaccinated “should increase their vigilance, meet outside if you can, wear a mask when indoors in public places and keep 6 feet of distance when around those of unknown vaccination status.”
