While a Scooby-Doo mask or a white sheet may have kept people at a distance in the past, Gloucester’s Public Health Department is urging those celebrating Halloween to rethink their costumes.
“A Halloween costume mask alone will not protect you and others from COVID-19,” read an Oct. 3 list of tips from the Health Department, suggesting that the safest option is to wear face paints and a Halloween-themed protective face covering.
“Wearing a costume mask over a protective face covering can be dangerous if the costume mask makes it hard to breathe,” the list added.
In addition to fashion advice for safety’s sake, the Health Department offers these tips for trick-or-treaters eager to get their candy fix this Halloween.
Stay at home and do not hand out candy if you are sick or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19. Keep your lights off so people know not to come to your door.
Keep your group as small as possible. Groups should be no larger than 10 and stick together; don’t mix and mingle between groups.
Take it outside. When celebrating with others, do it outdoors.
Wear a mask that’s at least two layers thick and fits snugly but comfortably over your nose, mouth and chin without any gaps.
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds — especially before eating candy. Or carry and use hand sanitizer that is at least 60% alcohol.
Watch your distance by staying at least 6 feet away from others.
The city is encouraging trick-or-treaters to adjust their traditions by taking part in an online pumpkin carving or costume contest, displaying Halloween-themed decorations in your home or yard, organizing a neighborhood contest for outdoor Halloween themed-decorations, planning a Halloween scavenger hunt for the members of the household, decorating Halloween or fall-themed face masks, or preparing a Halloween-themed meal or baking Halloween treats for your household.
Taylor Ann Bradford can be reached at 978-675-2705 or tbradford@gloucestertimes.com.
