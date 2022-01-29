Gloucester and Rockport schools are launching at-home COVID-19 testing for students and staff as they end their Test and Stay and contract tracing programs for in-school contacts, according to the districts' superintendents.
This move follows a new testing program being rolled out by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Executive Office of Health and Human Services and the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, which are offering rapid antigen at-home tests for all students and staff on a weekly basis, according to a Jan. 18 memo to school leaders.
The memo from Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeffery Riley and Acting DPH Commissioner Margret Cooke states that schools that maintain Test and Stay and contract tracing would not be eligible to receive the at-home tests.
The discontinuation of Test and Stay and contract tracing in Gloucester means that if a student has a potential contact in school, “they may continue to go to school and do not have to quarantine out of school,” Superintendent Ben Lummis said in a letter to parents. “We are making these changes because the number of close contacts in school who become positive in our schools and statewide remains very low.”
Rockport Public Schools have also stopped Test and Stay and contact tracing.
"When (the middle and high school nurses) looked at data and went through the Test and Stay numbers for whoever tested positive, there weren't any," said Rockport Superintendent Rob Liebow. "At the elementary school there was less than 1%, which means there was probably one kid. The reason (the rates were so low) is because the kids wear masks and we keep them distanced."
Home test rollout
In Gloucester, starting this week, families and staff can opt in to get one free test per week. Tests are performed at home on Fridays and positive test results are reported through an online form and to school nurses.
This means that Gloucester students and staff have the ability to be tested twice a week, once during the in-school weekly pool testing on Mondays or Tuesdays and through the free tests.
“So tonight, we are beginning to enter another new phase, I believe,” Lummis told to Gloucester School Committee meeting on Thursday, “One that I think is going to continue us on our path toward greater normalcy in our schools, maybe in our lives, and that means more about living with COVID among us instead of COVID telling us how to live.”
With the increase in testing and the fact that in-school transmission continues to be low, Lummis said the district believes it can, and the state is allowing it, to let go of contract tracing of in-school close contacts. It is also stopping Test and Stay, “because that is testing specifically in-school close contacts, right?”
This will reduce the burden on school nurses, principals and secretaries for contact tracing, tracking, communication and follow-up.
“Ultimately, it’s about continuing to move toward normal operations,” Lummis said. He said data shows that schools in Gloucester and across the state are not high-risk sources of COVID-19 transmission. While more students are contracting COVID-19, he said younger and healthier people are not at high risk, especially if they are vaccinated.
“All our pool testing across the whole year turns up a 1.1% positivity rate,” Lummis said. Of the testing of in-school close contacts this school year with the Test and Stay program, only 1.96% were found to be positive.
Gloucester students who sign up by Wednesday, Feb. 2, will receive tests the following week. Students will get their kits containing two tests on Feb. 10 in time for them to take their first test on Friday, Feb. 11. Distribution of tests will be every other week. Staff will begin their first round of testing the week before students’ start.
Rockport rollouts
The first round of at-home tests went out to Rockport staff on Friday, and students will receive theirs next week.
Rockport school staff and parents now have the option to sign up to receive weekend take-home tests kits, and may do so at any time for the remainder of the school year. So far, 110 of approximately 200 school staff have agreed to these additional weekend tests.
Each kit comes with two tests for two weekends. Staff and students will be on the honor system to report if their tests come back positive each Monday.
Similar to Gloucester, kits will have a weekly staggered roll-out between staff and students.
Although Test and Stay and contact tracing is no longer required in Rockport schools, it's not completely done with. Nurses will reserve the right to take these precautions at their discretion depending on results from the weekend at-home tests or in-school pool tests.
"It's about taking the burden off of the nurses," Liebow said. "They've been spending a tremendous amount of time and resources for contact tracing but they haven't been picking anything up."
