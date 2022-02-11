Gloucester’s School Committee will hold a special meeting next week to discuss whether to relax the mask mandate for students and staff amid data showing fewer cases of COVID-19 in the city and a decline of the virus in the wastewater.
The special meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. via Zoom, said School Committee Chairwoman Kathleen Clancy. Health Department personnel will be there to provide additional information, she said.
The special School Committee meeting is being held just before the state lifts its mask mandate for K-12 public schools on Feb. 28. Local public schools will be allowed to set local masking requirements after the statewide mandate ends.
The ongoing statewide mandate for public schools requires children 5 and older, along with staff, to wear masks indoors unless a school can prove at least 80% of staff and students are fully vaccinated.
Clancy said the School Committee was updated on the statewide mask mandate Wednesday by Superintendent Ben Lummis.
According to the superintendent’s presentation, the decision to lift the mask mandate through the state’s vaccination threshold policy “is a local decision made by school and community leaders, in consultation with local health officials.”
However, as of Feb. 9, none of Gloucester’s seven schools met the combined 80% student and staff vaccination threshold.
“We have not had any ability to relax the mask policy because none of our schools are at the vaccine threshold,” Clancy said.
Only Gloucester High (75.8%) and O’Maley Innovation Middle School (72.7%) would be on a path toward a local decision to loosen masking rules under the present statewide mandate, according to Lummis.
Clancy said committee members held off on comments until after the superintendent’s presentation, and because the item was not listed as an action item on the agenda, they did not deliberate.
However, she said the committee has received “tons and tons of email” on the subject. Clancy said the committee wanted to hear from people on the schools’ mask mandate. (Find email contacts for Gloucester School Committee members at https://schoolcommittee.gloucesterschools.com/school-committee.)
The School Committee will hold its special meeting less than a week after the Board of Health is scheduled to meet via Zoom this Friday, Feb. 11, at 5:30 p.m. to review the city’s latest face covering mandate for indoor public spaces. Last week, Board of Health members said they wanted one week’s additional data on hospitalizations and coronavirus in the wastewater before deciding whether to loosen the restrictions.
On Thursday, the Health Department reported 37 new COVID-19 cases in the city from Feb. 7 to 10, down from 50 new cases between Jan. 31 and Feb. 2.
The city also tallied 11 active cases from Monday to Thursday, down from 97 the previous week. One resident was hospitalized, down from two last week. There were no new deaths.
“The discrepancy between the number of new cases and the number of active cases comes from the fact that, given the short turnaround where cases can leave isolation after five days and the amount of time it takes to be notified of the test results, many are able to be released from the active list within the time frame of the report,” Schenk said in an email.
Virus in the wastewater is falling sharply. A sample on Feb. 2 showed nearly 413,000 copies of coronavirus per liter of sewage, down from 805,000 copies per liter on Jan. 26 and 9.6 million on Dec. 29 during the winter omicron surge.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.
