Gloucester school and city health officials grappled this past week with how to get the word out about the increasing number of COVID-19 cases — nearly 50 active — in the schools, as the district heads into winter break.
“It feels like this message isn’t getting across, at least to our school families and maybe to the people in the city of what’s happening, how quickly this is escalating,” said School Committee Secretary Laura Wiessen during the committee’s meeting Wednesday, a day after the city Board of Health rejected a public indoor mask mandate..
Last year, statewide measures such as an indoor mask mandate signaled the pandemic’s seriousness, she said. The schools have an indoor mask mandate for staff and students, but there is concern about what’s happening outside of class, such as the hosting of large, indoor birthday parties.
School Committee member Samantha Watson said the emphasis should be that if kids test positive, they will miss a lot of school.
“That hurts them,” Watson said. “We don’t want kids to miss school, so what you do outside of school matters because your kids could miss potentially 10 to 14 days of school.”
Superintendent Ben Lummis said there were 49 cases for all Gloucester schools as of Dec. 15, up from 36 on Dec. 1, with cases among younger students and at two elementary schools on the rise.
Cases on the rise
The first-dose vaccination rate among those 5 to 11 in Gloucester stood at 38% this past week, according to city Health Department figures, while the rate among those age 12 to 19 is 77%. The city and state-run pediatric vaccination clinic this past Saturday may raise these rates.
According to Lummis, there were 12 active cases when school started Sept. 8, one case on Sept. 22, followed by 14 cases on Oct. 13. That number dropped to five cases on Oct. 27 then climbed to 13 on Nov. 10, followed by a surge during the past two weeks.
So far this year, the schools have seen 197 COVID-19 cases — 171 cases among students and 26 among staff.
“It’s been up and down since then, meaning a little bit higher, a little bit lower,” Lummis said of cases over the past couple of weeks. “We are already quite a bit far past what we did all of last year.”
“It’s not with staff, it’s with students,” Lummis added, “and what the big difference this year is, is elementary school students, many more cases in those.” The latest rises in cases are occurring at Beeman and West Parish elementary schools, he said.
On Dec. 1, Beeman recorded two active cases, and two weeks later saw 12. West Parish’s active cases went from 6 at the start of the month to 11 this past week. Beeman has seen 28 cases and West Parish has had 39 cases so far this school year. Gloucester High has had the most cases at 58 this school year, but just six active cases now.
Birthday parties
Lummis said school and health officials are looking for connections within a grade or a classroom regarding infections. At Gloucester High earlier in the school year, a lot of cases were among seniors.
“Right now ... the fourth grade at Beeman is challenging,” Lummis said. He said the district has connected with parents and fourth-graders were being tested.
“These are good examples of things that we believe are happening outside of schools that are affecting schools: that could be a sports league, not a school sports league, although we see some of that, that may an outside sports league, that may be a sleepover, that may be a birthday party.”
Lummis said rising cases speaks to the need for folks to mask indoors, and eliminate parties and gatherings as much as possible.
“It’s a real balance these days,” Lummis said, “but certainly vaccinations and testing are the way to go, and they are important and essential, and that’s probably the biggest thing we can do as a city at this point is support a push, advertise, publicize vaccinations and boosters for those who are eligible.”
The committee discussed how schools should handle birthday parties, with a practice around entire classes being invited. Lummis said the administration can talk to principals about not distributing invitations among an entire class.
“Of course, people can invite who they want to a party,” Lummis said. “It’s consistent with the message about not having these parties. I would say, parties are one thing, large parties, unmasked, inside for adults or kids. is not smart now.”
Contact tracing concerns
Lummis said there’s difficulty around contact tracing. The schools have hired a contact tracer who is working with the Health Department and is in the process of training three contact tracers.
“But our nurses can’t keep up, it’s overwhelming them,” Lummis said. “We have gotten more state assistance from the National Guard, six members of the National Guard are now helping with testing but the contact tracing and all the communication that goes with that, it’s very difficult now, both inside and outside of school.”
“As Ben had said, the news is a little bit grim,” said Schenk, giving the latest figures for the city showing a recent increase of COVID-19 in the city.
Schenk said in talking with the city’s public health nurses, the majority of cases are occurring outside of the classroom. Schenk said part of the problem is burnout around the pandemic after a summer lull in cases, notwithstanding the rise of the delta variant. Schenk said the Board of Health is focusing on messaging and providing more vaccination clinics.
Staff writer Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or by email at eforman@northofboston.com.
