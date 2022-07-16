The latest report on coronavirus concentration in Gloucester’s wastewater shows an upward trend.
The report from Biobot Analytics with a sample taken on July 13 shows an effective virus concentration of 1,115,231 copies per liter of sewage, which Health Director Max Schenk said is up slightly from 981,758 copies per liter on July 6. Levels had fallen to 263,622 copies on June 22.
Health officials use the sampling of wastewater from the city's treatment plant to help gauge the course of the virus in the city. Similar elevations in wastewater levels have foreshadowed previous virus surges.
“It had started going down,” Schenk said on Friday. “I thought, 'OK, we’ve survived our Fiesta bump,' and now it’s crept back up again." Schenk was talking about an increase in the virus concentration shortly after the large gatherings around St. Peter’s Fiesta at the end of June.
Schenk said he is hoping this represents a brief increase and that the numbers will fall next week.
“It’s again the cautionary tale,” Schenk said. “This isn’t over.” The new variants of COVID-19 are more contagious and slightly more infectious and he said people need to still be aware and vigilant.
The city’s latest case numbers for July 10 to 13 show 13 new cases, one active case and one person hospitalized with no new deaths. The city has seen 6,468 cases, 206 hospitalizations and 86 deaths from COVID-19. These case numbers are in line with those reported the week before.
The city’s percent positivity rate stands at 11.6% from June 26 to July 9, up from the previous report of 7.29%.
Public Health Nurse Kathleen Cunningham said the department gets notified of positive COVID-19 cases from PCR tests, but not from those individuals who take a home test and who do not follow up with a PCR test.
“Anecdotally, it is definitely going around but not all of those people are seeking PCR tests and our hospitalizations are extremely low, so,” she said.
“If you haven’t gotten your booster, please get it,” Cunningham said. “If you are feeling sick at all, and you think it’s a cold or allergies, just wear a mask to be safe. It’s a considerate thing to do. But it is definitely going around.”