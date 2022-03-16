New cases of COVID-19 are up somewhat, while the number of active cases are down in America’s oldest seaport, according to an update Tuesday from the Gloucester Health Department.
The good news is that there are no residents hospitalized or who have died from the disease this week, according to Health Director Max Schenk. and even though the state has adjusted down the number of deaths statewide from COVID-19, Gloucester’s deaths from the coronavirus remain at 80.
From Thursday, March 10, to Sunday, March 13, the Health Department reported 18 new cases and three active ones, bringing the total to 5,401 since the start of the pandemic.
Previously, the Health Department had reported seven new and seven active cases from Feb. 28 to March 2. The numbers are far below the winter omicron surge around Christmas and New Year’s Day.
“The 18 new cases is an increase from the previous report, but there remain only three active cases that we are aware of through PCR testing,” Schenk said in an email. “The discrepancy likely remains due to the fact that the time between testing and our receiving the results exceeds the five-day isolation requirement and therefore, the cases are closed upon arrival.”
Schenk noted that on Monday the state Department of Public Health updated how it identifies COVID-19 deaths, following guidance from the Council of State and Territorial Epidemiologists. The prior definition included anyone who had COVID-19 listed as a cause on their death certificate, and anyone who had a COVID-19 diagnosis within 60 days of their death but who did not have COVID-19 listed as a cause of death on their death certificate, according to the Department of Public Health’s website. The updated definition reduces the timeframe from 60 days to 30 for those who did not have a COVID-19 diagnosis listed on the death certificate.
As a result of this new criteria, 4,081 deaths in Massachusetts that were previously counted as associated with COVID-19 were removed. In addition, about 400 deaths not previously counted but identified through a manual process of matching death certificates with medical records were added the state’s death count, leading to a 3,700 decline in the number of COVID-19 deaths counted by the state, according to the state.
“This change has not impacted the number of deaths listed for Gloucester,” Schenk said.
The Health Department also reported Tuesday that 84% of Gloucester residents are fully vaccinated, and 54% have received a booster.
To get more shots in arms, the Health Department has been holding on-site vaccination clinics in the public schools, according to Rachael Belisle-Toler, the assistant health director.
On Saturday, March 19, a clinic will be held at Our Lady of Good Voyage Church, 142 Prospect St., from 1 to 5 p.m. The clinic will offer Pfizer (pediatric and adult) and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines along with flu shots. Translators will be available for the Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking communities.
Ethan Forman can be reached at 978-675-2714, or eforman@northofboston.com.
