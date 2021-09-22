BOSTON — Lawmakers heard pitches on Tuesday to carve out a slice of federal relief funds to expand mental health and substance abuse programs, support regional food pantries and health boards, and cover other post-pandemic needs.
A daylong hearing by a pair of legislative committees was the latest exploring ways Beacon Hill should spend about $5 billion in pandemic relief funds received through the American Rescue Plan Act.
Gov. Charlie Baker has proposed putting $2.9 million toward housing, transportation, environmental protection and other priorities.
On Tuesday, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders made a pitch to carve out $175 million to buoy behavioral health programs dealing with mental health and substance abuse, among other needs.
Sudders told the Legislature’s Joint Ways and Means Committee and House Committee on Federal Stimulus and Census Oversight the bulk of the money would be used to boost staffing levels. Other money would be used to support existing behavioral health care programs.
“The pandemic has exacerbated workforce shortages across all sectors, but particularly in health and human services,” Sudders said.
Attorney General Maura Healey echoed those concerns and asked lawmakers to divert relief funds to behavioral health providers. She said the state needs to hire more psychologists, social workers, nurses and peer recovery counselors.
“We’ve got a second pandemic of mental health and substance abuse disorders, and our system is not equipped to meet the needs,” Healey told the panel. “We just don’t have enough providers to meet our behavioral health needs.”
Healey also called on lawmakers to use a portion of the ARPA funds to supplement the federal food stamp program and similar programs.
Medical experts say the pandemic has seen a dramatic rise in mental health issues among school-age children. Meanwhile, a shortage of beds at state-run facilities means hundreds of psychiatric patients are being “boarded” in emergency rooms.
Likewise, opioid-related overdose deaths have increased during the pandemic. There were 2,104 confirmed and suspected opioid-related deaths in Massachusetts in 2020, a 5% rise over the previous year, according to the Department of Public Health.
Other groups and individuals pitched requests for a slice of the federal funding, ranging from money for COVID-19 testing to financial support for safety-net hospitals including Lawrence General.
A coalition of public health groups, including the Massachusetts Association of Health Boards and the Massachusetts Public Health Association, pitched a plan to spend $251 million of the funds to support local health boards. The groups held a rally outside the Statehouse ahead of Tuesday’s hearing.
“Our local public health system is broken. It leaves people in small, rural communities and low-income urban communities without critical protections,” Sen. Joanne Comerford, D-Northampton, told the panel in support of the plan.
“Let’s make the needed investments to keep our constituents healthy and safe to guard against future pandemics,” she said.
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com
