Superintendent Ben Lummis stressed the importance of daily hygiene practices, such as handwashing and sanitizing, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when sick when speaking about the schools’ COVID-19 mitigation plan during the School Committee meeting this week.
Gloucester Public Schools will follow COVID-19 guidelines from the state’s Departments of Elementary and Secondary Education and Public Health this coming school year.
This year, students and staff who test positive for COVID-19 must be out for at least five days. They may return after five days if they have had no symptoms or if symptoms are resolving and they have been fever-free without the use of fever-reducing medications for 24 hours.
Those coming back must wear a high-quality mask through Day 10 to prevent others from getting infected.
Those exposed to COVID-19 and who have no symptoms may continue to come to school or work and will be encouraged to wear a mask through Day 10. It’s recommended those exposed should take a self-test on Day 6.
The schools will not be doing any contract tracing or in-school or at-home testing programs, but they will provide take-home tests to students or staff who come down with symptoms during the school day, but not in the first hour. Tests will be available to families in need.
The schools are encouraging vaccinations and booster shots for all staff, students and families to lessen the impact from COVID-19 and the flu.