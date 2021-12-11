BOSTON — The state's acute care hospitals are being pushed to the brink by a winter surge in COVID-19 infections and chronic staffing shortages.
Hospitalizations have increased by 50% over the past two weeks, according to state health data, amid a steady rise of infections among the unvaccinated, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.
Meanwhile, emergency rooms across the state are fielding higher-than-normal numbers of people seeking treatment for influenza and other infectious diseases, as well as ailments that they put off getting treatment for during the pandemic, physicians say.
"It's jam-packed with patients," said Dr. Phillip L. Rice, chairman of emergency medicine at Salem Hospital in Salem. "We're getting hit with some pretty sick people and there's just no where to put them because the system isn't big enough."
Rice said in addition to a flood of COVID-19 infections, people are seeking treatment for a range of other infectious diseases and serious ailments.
Others are seeking treatment for mental health issues, he said, and have to be "boarded" in the emergency room because there aren't beds in psychiatric facilities.
"One out of every three patients we’re seeing needs to be admitted," he said. "That adds to the burden of trying to find beds."
Complicating matters is a chronic shortage of nurses and other health care workers that prevents hospitals from expanding their capacity.
"It's like a perfect storm," said Dr. Mark Gendreau, chief medical officer for Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals, which are also dealing with a surge of COVID-19 patients and others seeking emergency care.
"The staffing is far worse than it was at the beginning of the pandemic," he said.
Cases on the rise
On Thursday, the state Department of Public Health reported 5,472 new COVID-19 infections and 24 deaths related to the virus. More than 1,200 patients were hospitalized with the virus as of Thursday, including 261 being treated in intensive care units, according to the state agency.
Nationally, new cases have climbed from an average of nearly 95,000 a day last month to almost 119,000 a day this week, and hospitalizations are up 25% from a month ago, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The rise is due mostly to the delta variant, the CDC says, but cases of the omicron mutation have been reported in 20 states, including Massachusetts.
Steve Walsh, president and CEO of the Massachusetts Health & Hospital Association, said hospitals are taking steps to ensure that patients can continue to access care and receive emergency medical attention.
Those steps include flexibilities in staffing, administrative procedures and telehealth services, as well as reductions in non-essential procedures. He said hospitals are also working with the state to ensure enough capacity.
"This collaboration has made it possible for hospitals to treat every patient in need of immediate care over the past 21 months," Walsh said.
Gov. Charlie Baker said for now he isn't planning to bring back field hospitals to deal with the latest surge.
Baker is being pressured to call up the National Guard to help hospitals handle the crisis, but points out that would have drawbacks.
"I don't want to end up in a situation where I take people such as civilians, doctors and nurses and folks like that out of the existing health care system," he told reporters at an event this week. "So that, for us, is sort of the big challenge."
Last month, Baker issued an executive order in anticipation of a winter surge that asked hospitals with limited emergency room capacity to reduce elective procedures such as hip replacements by 30% to ensure they have enough beds.
State health officials say a "critical staffing shortage" has contributed to the loss of approximately 500 medical and surgical and ICU hospital beds.
Surge funding
On Friday, Baker issued a new order allowing hospitals to reduce elective procedures by 50% and eased regulations on intensive care nurse staffing levels.
Health Secretary Marylou Sudders said in a statement the move will "help alleviate pressures by providing hospitals with staffing flexibility in order to reopen inpatient capacity in licensed and alternate space not currently being utilized."
Beyond the latest surge, Rice and other physicians say they worry that the influx of federal assistance that has helped keep community hospitals afloat during the pandemic will eventually dry up.
Many of the state's so-called safety-net hospitals — such as Salem Hospital, Holy Family Hospital in Methuen, Lawrence General Hospital and Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport — serve a disproportionate percentage of low-income patients.
While their financial situation was precarious even before the pandemic, it has reached a crisis level amid disparities in state funding and the cost of treating thousands of COVID-19 patients.
"Are they going to continue funding through the third, fourth or fifth surge, and will these hospitals survive?" Rice questioned. "Those are the questions I have, and I don't think there aren't any easy answers. So I think we need to buckle our belts, because we're in for a tough ride."
Christian M. Wade covers the Massachusetts Statehouse for North of Boston Media Group’s newspapers and websites. Email him at cwade@northofboston.com.
