Preschool Family Forum

What: This family forum will give parents and guardians of Gloucester Pre-School pupils to get a full update, share ideas, and ask questions about reopening and learning plans. Forum for other grades and schools were held held previously

When: Thursday, Aug. 13. at 7:30 p.m.

How: By webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89058197820 or via phone: 1-312-626-6799 or 1-346-248-7799. Meeting ID is 8905 8197 820

Questions? Submit them here.