The Gloucester School Committee unanimously voted early Thursday morning to approve the school district's preferred reopening and re-entry plan for this fall during the coronavirus pandemic. It prioritizes a hybrid model for the majority of school levels.
Pre-school is the one exception, as children will be in a classroom with a teacher for a full day of school.
“Because our schools play such an essential role in the health and well being of our community, we are committed in this very difficult time to work together with our teachers, our schools’ leaders, families, and community partners to find the best way to get our students back to school,” Superintendent Ben Lummis said at Wednesday night’s School Committee meeting, which ran from 7 p.m. until 1:30 Thursday morning.
At the start of the meeting, there were 405 attendees logged into the Zoom call.
After conducting a feasibility study for each school, Gloucester’s plan suggests that preschools will meet in-person with reduced class sizes, elementary schools will meet in-person with an hour of remote learning scheduled in the afternoon, O’Maley Innovation Middle School will have a full enrollment hybrid and Gloucester High School will run a split-day hybrid.
Parents and guardians will have the option to place their student in a "Remote Learning Only" academy through the district if they do not feel comfortable with the selected model for their school.
This reopening and re-entry plan will now be submitted to the state’s Department of Elementary and Secondary Education for further review.
“Our schools provide social and emotional engagement, food support, medical care, and mental health support,” Lummis said. “Without the learning engagement and relationships and services our schools provide, students can be adrift.”
As school leaders have held multiple staff and community meetings in the past week, Lummis said most questions Wednesday night about reopening were operational such as personal protection equipment (PPE) for teachers, cleaning between classes, equipment and training needed for remote learning, substitute teachers, bathroom visits, movement of students in classes and around the building, storing furniture, arrival and dismissal.
As it continues to plan for the school year, the district will post local and state updates on its new website, Back Together GPS, at backtogether.gloucesterschools.com.
Both the city’s Public Health Director Karin Carroll and Public Works Director Mike Hale were present Wednesday to give insight about how schools might function safely this fall.
Carroll said she sees the current situation as a health professional and a parent.
"I have two sons that will be home so I am grappling with it as a parent and as a public health professional," she said. "I just want to highlight that there absolutely are risks to kids not being in school or being purposeful in their days. Maybe our definition of school and learning will have to change."
The city’s Board of Health has chosen to side with the state Department of Public Health's decision to OK the return of school this fall as “they have a lot more capacity to comb through data,” Carroll said.
While he did not have an official presentation for the meeting, Hale fielded questions from the School Committee about air flow and new cleaning protocols if and when schoolchildren go back to the brick-and-mortar classrooms.
Both Carroll and Hale agreed that they feel comfortable sending their own children to in-person school this fall.
Gloucester public schools are scheduled to begin classes the week of Sept. 14.
