Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Overcast. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds light and variable..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Winds will increase late. Low near 25F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, increasing to 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.