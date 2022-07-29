To the editor:
I am writing to share a recent experience that your readers may find valuable.
Recently a family member tested positive for COVID-19, and we wanted to find the fastest way to get access to the antiviral Paxlovid, or some other equivalent treatment. Our regular doctors' office was fully booked and couldn't accommodate even a virtual visit until the following day. Subsequently, we called the local Urgent Care Center at Gloucester Crossing Road, who alerted us to contact Mass.gov through its the "Treatments for COVID-19" page. To our great relief, this option resulted in a quick response and follow-up.
We found that treatment is available for people who are at increased risk of severe disease and have developed COVID-19 symptoms in the last five days. Within a couple of hours, we had access to Paxlovid. Especially given the limited time period allowed for this treatment option, I thought it would be helpful to share this with others.
Peter Gosline,
Gloucester