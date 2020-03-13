MANCHESTER — The Manchester Essex Regional School District will close down its schools through "at least (Friday,) March 27," according to a notice sent to families from Superintendent Pam Beaudoin on Friday.
"On Monday, you will be receiving additional information form you building principals on our plans and timeline for providing educational continuity throughout the shutdown," Beaudoin's notice continued. "This is a fluid and quickly evolving situation. MERSD will continue to update the community as we receive information and our plans evolve. Should you have any questions or concerns please reach out to us, and we will do our best to assist you."
Beaudoin previously told the Gloucester Daily Times on Tuesday the district is developing "educational continuity plans" for students in the event of shutdown. Most of these plans were said to involve online courses.
"We have a plan outline and the leadership team is going to work Monday to develop it a little bit more," Beaudoin said on Friday afternoon. "We hope to have it operational through mid-week."
Although specifics of the online system still need to be nailed down, the main goal for these newly-implemented online resources will be to keep conversation lines open between students and instructors and keep students engaged in their academics.
"There's no replacement for a seven-hour school day," Beaudoin said. "It's really designed to keep kids tuned in until they get back to school. This is going to be a trail run of how something like this will work. It'll be a learning experience for every involved."
Beaudoin said the district has "a good handle" on which students do not have internet access. Luckily, Comcast has announced it is offering its Internet Essentials package free for two months in response to the coronavirus. Students without internet access will be able to sign up for the service. The district will also provide computers to those without.
Employees of the district will still be paid during the closure, said Beaudoin. All will work remotely through online channels.
Free breakfast and lunch will be handled at the school level. Beaudoin said the district is in the middle of making these accommodations.
"Our goal for today was to see what we're going to do," she explained Friday. "Now we're going to be working on implementing our our plans."
The district will continue to update parents with more information through email.
"It's just going to keep evolving every day," Beaudoin said. "We're going put as much detail into it in the next couple of days."
Michael Cronin may be contacted at mcronin@gloucestertimes.com.
