MANCHESTER — Although one firefighter has contracted the coronavirus and two police officers recently self-quarantined after showing symptoms, the rest of Manchester's first-responders are as healthy as ever.
Currently there are three Manchester firefighters in quarantine; one who has the virus and two others who were exposed to him.
"(The infected person) is doing fairly well," Town Administrator Greg Federspiel said during Tuesday's online selectmen's meeting. "He's able to get home and recover. On a more positive note, the other two folks who were exposed with him have tested negative, so we're expecting them to return after a couple more days of monitoring."
At the Police Department, and officer and dispatcher recently completed two weeks of self-quarantining. Both have been tested and will report to work within the coming days. There is currently no need to test any other staff, according to statement sent out by the department.
"We continue to follow the guidance of our local Board of Health and the Massachusetts Deparment of Public Health regarding any possible exposure of first responders to COVID-19," police Chief Todd Fitzgerald was quoted in the release. "As always, the safety of the community is our number one priority, especially during this unprecedented situation, and we are taking additional precautionary steps to protect officers and residents alike."
Fitzgerald previously stressed the importance of keeping his staff healthy during the pandemic, telling the Gloucester Times "it won’t take much for us to have to rely on other departments.” Equipment, vehicles and facilities at Police and Fire Departments are disinfected with electrostatic spray once a week. Police officers are now working 12-hour shifts every other week in an effort to cut down on staff entering and leaving the department.
