MANCHESTER —The Manchester Board of Health voted Thursday to lift the town's mask mandate at all businesses and public spaces effective Friday, Feb. 11.
The decision was made in response to a decline in COVID-19 cases and is based on metrics adopted by the board in December, according to an email alert sent out by the town.
The board advises residents to continue using caution and mask if they have recently tested positive for COVID-19 or are immunocompromised. The Board of Health will continue to regularly review COVID-19 data.
Any questions may be directed to Ellen Lufkin in the Board of Health office at lufkine@manchester.ma.us or 978-526-7385.
Complete COVID-19 data and metrics can be found on the town website's Board of Health page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.