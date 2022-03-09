MANCHESTER — Twenty-four students at Manchester Memorial Elementary — 20 of them fifth-graders — have contracted COVID-19 since Friday.
Parents were notified of the outbreak in an email sent Wednesday by Manchester Essex Regional School District Superintendent Pam Beaudoin.
"Because we no longer contact trace and rely on self-reporting of COVID cases, we are not able to identify the fifth-grade play (held on Wednesday and Thursday) as the sole cause of transmission," she wrote. "However, it is natural to assume it may have contributed to the spread."
The fifth-grade musical "Golly Gee Whiz" was performed Wednesday and Thursday for the schoolchildren's families.
Beaudoin notes in the email that the Manchester Board of Health, the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, and school nurse Joanne Seaman report the district has been and is continuing to take proper COVID-19 precautions in wake of this outbreak.
In February, the Manchester Essex Regional School Committee voted to end the schools' mask mandate per recommendation of the Massachusetts Department of Elementary & Secondary Education. Masks are still encouraged by the district for students and staff while indoors.
The district also provides weekly take-home kits and masks at each of its schools. Parents are required to screen their children for COVID-19 using a smartphone app questionnaire before dropping them off for school. The screening results are collected by the school nurses and used to keep tabs on any potential cases.
"In alignment with MERSD’s Strategic Plan core value of creating, 'a just and equitable environment that respects individual differences and the diversity of, our communities, country, and world,' I ask that as we transition to this next phase of COVID management, all members of the MERSD community work to support each other, consider the community implication of personal decisions, and value each other's personal choice in this matter," Beaudoin's email concludes.
