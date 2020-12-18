MANCHESTER — The town will offer free, COVID-19 PCR testing for Manchester residents this Sunday, Monday and Tuesday and two more days.
The testing will take place, by appointment only, at Allen’s Pharmacy, 40 Beach St., on Dec. 20, 21, 22, 29 and 30. One hundred tests per day are being offered through a partnership with Allen’s Pharmacy and Veritas Genetics.
Tests may be scheduled at schedule.veritasgenetics.com/manchester with the use of the coupon code 01944resident at checkout.
Once scheduled, residents will receive an appointment confirmation via email with further instructions.
Allen’s Pharmacy is requesting that those who are at greatest risk for COVID-19 exposure book appointments from 7 to 9 a.m. if possible. This includes the elderly and anyone who has been in recent contact with a COVID-19 positive individual. Pharmacy staff are also recommending that families with small children schedule appointments after 2 p.m. to allow for a slightly longer swab time.
Results will be given within two days from the date of sample collection.
On testing day, residents should bring proof of Manchester residency such as a driver's license or a document listing name and address.
Those being tested are asked to not arrive more than five minutes early to the appointment and to follow signage to the designated parking spots behind the building. Staff will come to the car to administer the test, which will be delivered to the lab that day for processing.
Allen’s Pharmacy will remain open during this time to self-pay customers at the link on the veritasgenetics.com website by selecting Allen’s Pharmacy or other sites in the area.
The Manchester Board of Health and selectmen unanimously voted to offer COVID-19 testing in advance of the upcoming holidays and in response to the increase of COVID-19 positive cases in town.
This story will be updated at gloucestertimes.com
