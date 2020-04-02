Manchester officer adds virtual story time to duties

MANCHESTER — While schools in town are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, School Resource Officer Andrea Locke will be touching base with town elementary schoolchildren in new way.
She will host virtual storytimes live on the Police Department's Facebook page at 10 a.m. each Friday, starting April 3, until schools reopen, Chief Todd Fitzgerald said.
"Reading aloud to students is a great way our department can engage with some of the youngest residents in our community during this challenging, uncertain time surrounding the novel coronavirus pandemic," Fitzgerald said in a prepared statement. "We look forward to hosting these sessions as a way to bring residents together while most people are social distancing and following the stay-at-home advisory, and we hope that families will join us."
Fitzgerald reminds residents that the Manchester Police Department is offering pick-up and delivery services for residents identified as higher risk of serious health complications should they contract the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) or for those who are self-quarantined. This includes the delivery of groceries, prescriptions and over-the-counter medicines and vital supplies. Officers will be unable to pay for the items, however.
Out of caution for the health and safety of residents and officers, items will be delivered to the front door of the home, and officers will not enter the home. Residents will be notified when the officer arrives so they can get the items immediately.
The Manchester Police Department can be reached at 978-526-1212 to set up deliveries and for all non-emergency matters. As always, residents may call 911 for any emergency and police will respond as normal.
"During this unique time, it's important that we continue to work together and support our neighbors, while also making sure to take steps to limit exposure and mitigate the spread of COVID-19," Fitzgerald said. "Please call to check on your neighbors who may be in need of some assistance and practice social distancing -- maintaining six feet away between each other -- if you do need to go out in public."
Fitzgerald would like to thank the resident who donated N-95 masks to the department, as this critical piece of personal protective equipment ensures the safety of both first responders and the community members they serve.
