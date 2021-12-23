MANCHESTER — The town Board of Health is asking businesses to strongly encourage their customers to wear masks while inside their establishments.
On Thursday, the Board of Health outlined its latest mask mandate policies. As of Thursday morning, there are 16 active COVID-19 cases in Manchester, and according to state health data, Essex County has a a 14-day average 8.06% positivity rate.
Currently, masks are only required inside public buildings, not private businesses. This would change, however, should there be 25 or more active weekly cases in town or the positivity rate in Essex County reaches 15%.
Once a mandate is called, business owners dealing with customers who refuse to wear masks are advised to log the incident and take no further action.
“Do not attempt to confront the customer,” the Board of Health writes in its guidelines. “Reach out to the Board of Health office or Police Department if noncompliance by a customer becomes an issue and the customer will not leave the business if requested by business owner or manager.”
Businesses owners who do not enforce the mask mandate are subject to fines. After an initial warning, the Board of Health may fine businesses up to $100 for a second offense and $300 for a third offense.
“Any subsequent offense would subject the establishment to a hearing before the Board of Health and include the possibility of further action as allowed under state and local laws and regulations,” reads the guidelines.
A copy of the Board of Health’s mask mandate guidelines is available at www.manchester.ma.us/337/Board-of-Health.
