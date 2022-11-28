MANCHESTER — The Manchester Board of Health will hold its next COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday Dec. 5.
The clinic, to be held at Town Hall, 10 Central St., will be take place from 9 a.m. to noon and is slated for those 12 and older.
Additional clinics are scheduled for Jan. 9 and Jan. 23.
At the clinic, heath workers will have available the newly approved “bivalent booster,” as well as primary vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna and Novavax.
Those interested may register at www. capeannclinic.com.