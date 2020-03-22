MANCHESTER -- Selectmen and other town officials will discuss additional actions that may be put in place to stymie the spread of COVID-19 this afternoon.
The officials will have a virtual meeting on Sunday, March 22, at 4 p.m. Information about the meeting, along with the link and information on how to view the meeting can be found here:
Dial-in number (US): (425) 535-9843, access code: 329-392-749#, online meeting ID: communications2.
Join the online meeting: https://join.startmeeting.com/communications2.
Police Chief Todd Fitzgerald would like to remind residents that while some downtown parking limits have been relaxed, parking at town beaches is now limited to Manchester residents only.
