BOSTON — The number of presumptive positive or confirmed positive cases of the coronavirus-caused COVID-19 rose to 108 on Thursday, an increase of 13 from Wednesday, and Gov. Charlie Baker called on the federal government to authorize additional testing labs to bring the full scope of the public health crisis into better view.
Testing has emerged as a key aspect of the national response to the outbreak. Guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control generally determine who should be tested, but anecdotal evidence suggests that not all people who have been exposed to the virus qualify to be tested at this point. Baker said Thursday that Massachusetts recently got enough testing supplies to test an additional 5,000 people but still needs to significantly up its testing.
In addition to the announcement of 108 total cases, the Department of Public Health said Thursday that a total of 82 cases, up from 77 a day earlier, can be linked to the Biogen leadership meeting at the Long Wharf Marriott in late February. Worcester County was the only county with known exposure to COVID-19 to not see an uptick in cases, while there still have been no reported cases Hampshire, Hampden, Franklin, Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes and Nantucket counties. Berkshire County, where Baker was in the afternoon, now has a total of nine cases.
Also Thursday, the attorney general and auditor each announced that their employees will begin working from home on Friday, likely for at least the next week, and the state said some of its vendors are reporting low inventory of things like hand sanitizer. The Archdiocese of Boston announced changes to how it distributed communion, and all federal jury trials scheduled to begin before April 27 in Massachusetts were been postponed until further notice.
-- Colin A. Young and Matt Murphy
Schools Starting To Shutter: Another wave of closures and cancellations announced on Thursday included a number of public school districts that said they were shutting down for anywhere from a few days to a month. In Brockton, city officials said schools would be closed Friday and Monday for a "deep cleaning," while in Newton the mayor closed schools beginning Friday through the end of next week, and possibly longer. Arlington, Bedford, Belmont, Burlington, Lexington and Winchester public school districts all announced they would close for two weeks through at least March 27, while Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria closed his City Hall for two weeks and schools through April 27. Department of Elementary and Secondary Education Commissioner Jeff Riley had a conference call Thursday afternoon with the Department of Public Health that superintendents and other schools officials were invited to join. At a press conference in Pittsfield, Gov. Charlie Baker said, "There's been an ongoing conversation between the Department of Public Health, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education and many of the school superintendents, and mayors and other city council, city managers, sort of local officials generally. And I expect we'll have a lot more guidance available for people on that tomorrow."
-- Matt Murphy 6:04 PM
Nursing home restrictions: More than 20 Massachusetts nursing homes affiliated with Athena Health Care Systems will no longer accept social visitors, an escalating restriction aimed at keeping vulnerable residents safe from the coronavirus spread. The Baker administration on Tuesday instructed homes to block access for any visitor who displays symptoms or has come in contact with a COVID-19 patient, but Athena's new policy ”which mirrors the one in place at its Connecticut and Rhode Island homes” effectively bars all visitors with a handful of exceptions including those with loved ones in end-of-life care. "We understand that this is difficult for family members who want to visit their loved ones, but it's also being done to best keep everyone healthy and safe," Tim Brown, director of marketing and communications for Athena, said in a statement. "We are actively working to offer alternative, remote modes of communications so that families are able to speak with their loved ones during this period."
- Chris Lisinski 5:29 PM
Items in Short Supply: The state's Operational Services Division reported Thursday afternoon that its statewide contract vendors "are reporting significant shortages or no inventory for certain products" like hand sanitizer and certain face masks. Assistant Secretary for Operational Services Gary Lambert, the state's purchasing agent, said he's sought out other statewide contract vendors who may be able to provide the hard-to-find items and has waived certain procurement rules in order to "get the needed products and services into the hands of those organizations that need them." Lambert's memo also said he is freeing up state agencies and departments to purchase essential supplies from vendors who are not in the top two tiers of the statewide contract. Lambert advised state offices to place orders as soon as possible for items they need now or will need in the near future. "As stated earlier, vendors are reporting low or no inventories and it may be advantageous to place orders with multiple vendors, as the allocation of products from manufacturers to the vendors varies widely in terms of quantities and timeline," he wrote.
-- Colin A. Young 5:19 PM
Changes in Church: The Archdiocese of Boston is temporarily suspending distribution of communion on the tongue, emptying holy water fonts across all churches and urging that all public gatherings other than Masses be postponed or canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak. Cardinal Sean O'Malley said Thursday that parishioners "at particular risk by reason of age or existing health conditions" will be "excused from the obligation to attend Mass" during the public health crisis.
-- Colin A. Young 5:05 PM
Attorney General's Office Goes Remote: Attorney General Maura Healey announced on Thursday that staff located in Boston, Worcester, New Bedford, and Springfield will begin working remotely where possible starting on Friday. Healey said she took the precautionary measure to protect employees, their families, and those people interact with on a daily basis. Attorneys' appearances in court depend on the status of the courts. The office's outreach events have been canceled or rescheduled. However, three webinars on immigration law, competitive electric supply, and scams and identity theft are slated for next week.
- Chris Van Buskirk 4:30 PM
Federal Jury Trials Postponed: All federal jury trials in Massachusetts scheduled to begin before April 27 have been postponed until further notice "in order to protect public health," under an order given Thursday by the U.S. District Court's District of Massachusetts. Trial-specific deadlines are also postponed for criminal cases scheduled to begin before April 27. The federal courthouses in Boston, Worcester, and Springfield will stay open, and judges can continue to hold hearings, conferences, and bench trials "in the exercise of their discretion," according to the order of Chief Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV, who cited Gov. Charlie Baker's emergency declaration. Judges are also being urged to utilize telephone or video conferencing to conduct their business. Not affected by the order are grand juries and criminal matters before magistrate judges, both of which will continue as normal. Separately, Judge Saylor ordered Thursday that individuals are banned from entering Massachusetts federal courthouses or probation offices who have traveled in the last 14 days to China, Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea, or any country with a Level Two or Level Three health notice from the CDC. People in close contact with anyone who has traveled to those countries, and people under self-quarantine, are also prohibited.
- Sam Doran 3:14 PM
Plymouth Fete Postponed: The kick-off to a packed calendar honoring the town of Plymouth's 400th anniversary has been postponed, organizers said Thursday, pushing the opening ceremony from April 24 to a "suggested date" of June 26, "subject to conditions at the time." The large-scale production was to include a parade with London's Honourable Artillery Company and the U.S. Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps.
- Sam Doran 2:48 PM
Dept. of Corrections Plan: While no known or suspected cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the state's Department of Corrections, officials are actively monitoring developments associated with the virus among incarcerated people, according to a statement. DOC established a response plan to the potential viral threat and retains on staff people who are trained in prevention and containment of infectious diseases. The agency is implementing additional cleaning and disinfecting protocols at each institution.
- Chris Van Buskirk 2:42 PM
Worker Assistance Fund: With seven cases of coronavirus in their county, Reps. William "Smitty" Pignatelli and John Barrett III have filed legislation to create a new fund to assist hourly wage workers who may have to miss work due to illness. The bill was filed Wednesday and already has 52 co-sponsors, according to Pignatelli's office. The COVID-19 Quarantine Assistance Fund would be administered by the Secretary of Health and Human Services, with grants going to workers "unable to perform wage-earning services as a result of a COVID-19 infection, quarantine or isolation period." Pignatelli, of Lenox, and Barrett, of North Adams, represent communities in the western-most county of the state, where health officials have described evidence of "community spread" of the coronavirus. The lawmakers did not recommend an amount of money to be deposited in the fund.
-- Matt Murphy 2:41 PM
Tourism Sites Closing: Just days after the Boston Massacre's 250th anniversary was marked in front of the Old State House, the building's operator announced Thursday it is closing the historical capitol - along with the nearby Old South Meeting House - and cancelling all events until further notice. The two tourism destinations in downtown Boston are run by Revolutionary Spaces. The group said no staff members have displayed symptoms. More than 200,000 visitors tour the buildings each year, and the upcoming Patriots' Day holiday usually brings a burst of tourists to Boston museums.
- Sam Doran 2:41 PM
Auditor's office to go remote: Auditor Suzanne Bump announced Thursday that the auditor's entire staff will begin to work remotely Friday and will continue to work from outside the State House through at least March 20th, with further extensions possible. "We have determined that it is in the best interests of our staff as well as the public health to implement Governor Charlie Bakerâ€™s emergency recommendation to facilitate remote operations. Many of our audit staff already do this on a routine basis, and we recently have enhanced the ability of other staff to do likewise, so we are well-poised to continue to provide oversight and accountability of state agencies without being present in our state offices," Bump said. "At a time of immense uncertainty, we all have a responsibility to do what we can to prevent the spread of this virus. We are committed to doing our part." Bump said her staff will be available throughout the week via their usual phone numbers and email.
-- Colin A. Young 2:36 PM
Celtics to be quarantined: Boston Celtics players who came into contact with Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert -- who along with a Jazz teammate has tested positive for the coronavirus-caused COVID-19 -- will be quarantined all weekend and tested for possible COVID-19, the team said in a statement Thursday afternoon. "Last night, it was learned that a player on the Utah Jazz preliminarily tested positive for COVID-19, and a second case has been reported this morning. The Celtics played the Jazz on Friday, March 6. We have been in constant communication with our Massachusetts Department of Public Health officials, including Larry Madoff MD of the Bureau of Infectious Disease and Laboratory Sciences at the Department," the team said. "Specific to the news about the Utah players, the DPH has advised us that based on those players' health statuses during this period, it is unlikely that anyone from the team came into contact with them while they were contagious." The Celtics said any players or staff who came into contact with the Jazz players -- or who are exhibiting symptoms -- will be tested this weekend.
-- Colin A. Young 1:43 PM
