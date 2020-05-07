BOSTON — Massachusetts dairy farmers are giving away 8,600 gallons of milk Thursday to people struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The event at Boston College High School in Boston will go on until 4 p.m. or until all the milk is gone.
People are limited to two gallons each.
Everyone must have a face covering and adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Dairy farmers have a milk surplus because demand has dropped as schools and restaurants closed during the pandemic, and some farmers have had to pour excess milk away.
