BOSTON (AP) — Most of Massachusetts is moving forward with the next phase of its economic reopening, which covers many indoor venues like gyms, museums movie theaters and casinos, effective on Monday.
The governor's order covers all of the state except Boston, where the changes will take effect on July 13.
Gov. Charlie Baker said data shows that the state is controlling the coronavirus, but recent surges in other parts of the country serve as a cautionary tale. "We'd hate to have to move backwards," he said.
Strict rules are in place for the third phase of a four-phase economic reopening in Massachusetts.
Gyms and fitness centers, for example, are limited to 40% of capacity and must install barriers between exercise equipment, or commit to 14 feet of spacing between them.
The New England Museum Association said its members are taking a cautious approach to reopening, Many of them will remain closed Monday as they opt for later reopening dates.
