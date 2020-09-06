BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts reported 15 newly confirmed coronavirus deaths and more than 400 newly confirmed cases Saturday, pushing the state’s confirmed COVID-19 death toll to more than 8,900 and its confirmed caseload to more than 120,000.
The seven-day weighted average of positive tests was less than 1%. The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.
There were more than 320 people reported hospitalized Wednesday because of COVID-19, and nearly 50 in intensive care units.
The number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 related deaths at long-term care homes rose to nearly 5,850 or about 64% of all confirmed and probable deaths in Massachusetts attributed to the disease.
