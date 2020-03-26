The Meal on Wheels program that serves Cape Ann and North Shore residents won't be rolling on Friday, but its clients will still receive meals.
The home-delivered meals program is continuing to serve consumers, but SeniorCare, which runs it, will not deliver meals on Friday, March 27.
Today, March 26, all its home-delivered meals consumers, which number about 500 a day, received an extra meal to be used Friday.
SeniorCare will serve on Monday, March 30, as usual.
"This is a fluid situation and we may need to make some schedule accommodations," SeniorCare said in a statement. "However, we are planning to continue delivering meals to the elders who need them for as long as they need them."
