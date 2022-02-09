Adult Foster Care of the North Shore has collaborated with SeniorCare Inc. to share the love again this Valentine’s Day by distributing homemade cards and goodie bags to Cape Ann residents as part of SeniorCare’s Meals on Wheels program.
Gloucester-based SeniorCare regularly delivers Meals on Wheels to more than 700 elders each day, a 25% increase in nutrition services since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. In addition to a hot meal, the Meals on Wheels baskets delivered on Valentine’s Day to 220 homes in Gloucester, Manchester, Essex, and Hamilton will include a card designed and decorated by children from throughout Essex County.
The agencies collaborated on the project last year in response to the continuing pandemic, as way to bring some joy to seniors and others who might be isolated in their homes.
Adult Foster Care of the North Shore supports adults with disabilities or chronic illness who are living in the community. More information is available at https://adultfostercarens.com/.
More information on SeniorCare’s nutrition programs — including how to volunteer to help or how to get assistance for an elder — is available by contacting SeniorCare at 978-281-1750 or visiting www.seniorcareinc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.