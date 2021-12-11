Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Rain diminishing to a few showers. Becoming windy late. High 59F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy. Periods of rain this evening. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.