ROCKPORT — The town's annual living Christmas Pageant is back for its 76th year this season.
The event, which re-enacts the nativity, traveling from Dock Square to Main Street, takes place next Saturday, Dec. 18, at 5 p.m.
"We are thrilled to announce the return of this cherished tradition," said organizer Pat Alto of the Rockport Art Association & Museum.
Last year, there was no town-wide pageant. Instead, there was a display of costumes, created by Linda Hogan, in the shop window of Willoughby's, and there was an audio recording on the art association's website so people could listen in the comfort of their own homes on what would have been the night of the event
But this year, the tradition is back to its usual programming.
Nancy Shaw attended that first pageant 76 years ago.
"My parents brought me when I was very little," said Shaw, who grew up in Ipswich. "They absolutely loved Rockport, and as I was growing up, my family and I used to go every Friday night to the contra dances at the Rockport Art Association and we would all dance."
Having known Rockport well throughout her lifetime, when it came time to choose a place to retire, Shaw chose her beloved town by the sea and now lives at the Rockport High School Apartments.
And next Saturday, she will be watching the Rockport Christmas Pageant yet again, only having to travel a very short distance from her nearby apartment.
"I was brought up going to church and there was nothing as special as a whole live pageant with a whole town turning out to see it," she recalled. "It became something you wouldn't miss."
The pageant was originated by Dr. William F. Strangeman and Mrs. Aldro Hibbard in 1947, as a gift from the Rockport Art Association to the village, and it remains a holiday season fixture to this day, noted Alto.
"Join us as an onlooker or participant," she added.
For those who want to take part
The Rockport Art Association & Museum will have added safety measures in place this year:
- Masks are required inside the art association while dressing for the pageant. Once dressed, participants will be led to an outdoor area behind the building to prepare for the procession.
- Masks are optional once outside and during the procession.
- Participants will be given a special 15-minute time slot to enter the building and dress between 4 p.m. and 4:45 p.m. The pageant begins at 5 p.m. and continues for about 20 minutes.
The pageant begins with a torch-lit procession which starts at Dock Square and proceeds up Main Street to the Congregational Church on the corner of School Street with the story brought to life through a live narration.
There are roles available for the children of Bethlehem, ladies of Bethlehem, shepherds or torch bearers. Costumes are supplied. For more information or to participate, email Pat Alto at palto@comcast.net.
The rain date is Sunday, Dec. 19 at 5 p.m.
