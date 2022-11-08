Gloucester-based NeedyMeds, working with My Choice Pharmacy, is offering free COVID-19 tests to Medicare Part B participants. If qualified, a person may receive eight at-home test kits every month.
“Anyone with the symptoms of COVID should be tested. You can’t determine by symptoms alone if you have COVID,” said Rich Sagall, MD, president of NeedyMeds. “COVID is still pandemic, and daily people are dying from COVID.”
Under the current public health emergency, Medicare will cover the cost of at-home COVID-19 test kits every month with no out-of-pocket fees to you. You will need your Medicare number to apply, but no financial information is required.
To sign up for the tests, visit getfreecovidkits.com or NeedyMeds.org. If you qualify, you will receive eight free at-home test kits every month for the duration of the public health emergency.
“The best way to protect yourself from serious COVID symptoms, hospitalization, and death from COVID is vaccination (initial shots and three boosters). Testing helps identify those with the infection so they can take proper precautions and lessen the spread of the infection,” states Sagall.