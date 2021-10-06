BOSTON (AP) — The number of new daily cases of COVID-19 increased by nearly 1,500 Wednesday while the number of newly confirmed coronavirus deaths in Massachusetts rose by 27.
The new numbers pushed the state's confirmed COVID-19 death toll to 18,320 since the start of the pandemic, while its confirmed caseload rose to more than 765,000.
There were about 590 people reported hospitalized Wednesday because of confirmed cases of COVID-19, with nearly 160 in intensive care units.
The average age of those who have died from COVID-19 was 72.
The true number of cases is likely higher because studies suggest some people can be infected and not feel sick.
More than 4.6 million people in Massachusetts have been fully immunized against COVID-19 with more than 152,000 people having received booster shots.
