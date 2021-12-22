The number of new COVID-19 cases in Gloucester has more than doubled and active cases have risen 60% in the past week, according to case counts posted to the the city’s website Tuesday.
Meanwhile, a nonprofit offering free testing has been overwhelmed by demand and will shut down before reopening in a different location next month.
The Health Department reported Tuesday that from Dec. 16 to 20 there were 184 new cases, up from 81 in the last report dated Dec. 13 to 15. Total active cases in the city were 228, up 58% from the 144 cases reported last week. Those hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped from four residents to two. Four people have died since the last report, which had previously counted one death.
These numbers come, city Health Director Max Schenk noted, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Monday it’s estimated that 73% of all new cases in the United States are caused by the highly contagious omicron variant.
They also come after Gloucester Public Schools closed the Beeman Elementary School on Cherry Street on Monday through winter break amid an increase in positive cases among faculty and students that left the school without adequate staffing. The school reported 24 active cases on Monday. It’s the first time the district, which kept its schools open during the 2020-2021 academic year, had to close a school due to COVID-19.
Gloucester’s 14-day percent positivity rate was 10.48%, up from 9.91% in the last report. Percent positivity is calculated by dividing the number of positive tests by the number of total tests given during a certain time frame, according to the update. The time period for the latest percent positivity rate was from Nov. 28 to Dec. 12.
There were 3,902 tests taken in the last two weeks, up from 3,218 in the last report. By way of comparison, Essex’s percent positivity rate is 9.22% Rockport’s is 6.95%, Salem’s is 6.16%, Manchester’s is 5.95%, and Newburyport’s is 4.76%, according to the state Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard. The state rate is 4.97%
State data also shows that 42% of Gloucester children ages 5 to 11 have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, up from 38% in the prior report.
The most recent case numbers are well above last winter’s surge, when there were 101 active cases and two hospitalizations on Dec. 10, 2020, Schenk said in an email.
Schenk noted that the local hospitalization rate is low compared to the active case rate, which he said “highlights the effectiveness and importance of being vaccinated in order to protect yourself from the worst physical aspects of the virus.”
For those looking to get tested in time for the holidays, Schenk said the best source to find a vaccination site is the state’s website, https://www.mass.gov/covid-19-testing.
“Unfortunately, because the demand for testing has overwhelmed their capacity, the Curative testing site at The Open Door will be discontinuing service after December 23rd but will begin services again by mid-January at Stage Fort Park,” he said. “More details will be provided as they are available.”
