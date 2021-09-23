There are 15 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the city of Gloucester since last Thursday.
The new cases bring the total number of active cases in the city to 27 with three patients currently hospitalized. The cumulative total of cases since the pandemic began is 2,200, according to state figures,
In a weekly update supplied by Interim Health Director Max Schenk, he writes that the percent positivity rate is currently at 2.47% with the number of COVID-19 tests administered in the last two weeks adding up to 2,228.
As the city continues to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases, the total vaccination rate in Gloucester is 4% above the state average, with a percentage of 79%.
Of those Gloucester residents fully vaccinated, vaccination rates are:
72% of 12- to 19-year-olds.
74% of 20- to 29-year-olds.
88% of 30- to 49-year-olds.
85% of 50- to 64-year-olds.
94% of 65- to 74-year-olds.
91% of those 75 or older.
Rockport officials reported Monday that the case count to date in town was 330, with 10 active cases.
Seven cases occurred over the last two weeks: three among those younger than 20; three among those age 40 to 59; and one in a person 60 or older.
Of 330 infections, 296 people have recovered, while 24 have died.
Rockport vaccination rates per capita are 84% for individuals with at least one dose, and 79% for fully vaccinated.
Manchester officials reported on Thursday that there was one active case in town, down from five on Sept. 16, and the total number of cases had risen to 271 from 270 last week. Of eligible residents 12 and older, 80% are fully vaccinated.
Essex has seen 12 new cases in the last week, bringing the total to 224 since the beginning of the pandemic. Eighty-eight infections happened in 2020.
Vaccination rates per capita in Essex are 71% for individuals with at least one dose, and 68% for fully vaccinated, according to state figures.
